Romanian employees among most engaged with their work, study finds

The engagement and enthusiasm of Romanian employees are the highest in Europe, according to Gallup’s State of Global Workplace 2022 report.

Gallup’s Employee Engagement indicator is designed to measure the involvement and enthusiasm of employees in their activity. The degree of engagement is calculated based on a survey with 12 questions.

Romanian employees were found to have an engagement and enthusiasm rate of 33%, on par with the first-placed regions of the world, Canada and the United States, and higher than the global average of 21%. Europe is in the last place with 14%.

Despite the pandemic, Romanians’ engagement and enthusiasm also rose by 3% compared to the average of 2018, 2019, and 2020, according to the report.

“This indicator is a predictor for the evolution of a country's macroeconomic indicators. It can be credited to Romanian employers, who manage to create working conditions that increase employee satisfaction even in difficult economic conditions,” Ciprian Teleman, former Minister of Digitalization, told Economedia.ro.

Romania is followed by Estonia (25%), North Macedonia (25%), and Iceland (24%) in the employee engagement ranking. Italy (4%), France (6%), and Luxembourg (8%) take the last places.

Romanian employees also reported a 51% overall well-being, 3% higher than in the previous years, in a ranking topped by Finland, Denmark, and Iceland. Nevertheless, more than a third of Romanian employees said that they were stressed for the most part of the day.

The same report measures the daily anger and sadness levels of employees, in which Romania placed 27th and 21st, respectively, out of the 38 countries under consideration.

(Photo source: Fizkes/Dreamstime.com)