Romanian Defense Ministry orders batch of 1,100 Iveco military trucks

Romania’s Ministry of National Defense has placed an order for a second batch of trucks from Italian military truck manufacturer Iveco Defense Vehicles.

The order for the new batch, consisting of 1,107 trucks, is based on a framework contract worth over RON 3.4 billion (EUR 684.3 million), awarded to the Italian manufacturer and Automecanica Mediaș in 2019.

The contract was for the supply of 2,902 trucks, tankers, vans, and tractors, as well as 363 high-capacity trailers and semi-trailers. The Italian company has already delivered 942 military trucks, according to Profit.ro.

The trucks from this second tranche will be delivered over the next three years. The vehicles come in four different types, based on the high-mobility truck range of IDV, and approximately one-third of them will be equipped with armored cabins.

The high-mobility trucks are equipped with a Central Tyre Inflation System, black-out lights, self-recovery winches, and tactical axles, according to the manufacturer, cited by Defense Brief. These features enhance their mobility, fording capability, and C-130 air transportability, making them suitable for providing tactical support in military scenarios.

IDV, a brand of the Iveco Group specialized in defense equipment and civil protection, established a factory in Petrești, Dâmbovița County, where a portion of the 2,900 trucks needed by the Romanian Army will be produced. The factory was inaugurated in April 2021.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iveco Defense Vehicles on Instagram)