Romanian cop accused of sexually assaulting two children is main suspect in other similar cases

The traffic police officer arrested for sexually assaulting two children in an elevator in Bucharest last Friday admitted to a similar offense from 2012, and is also a suspect in many other similar cases.

The man sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy last Friday, in an elevator of an apartment building in Drumul Taberei neighborhood in Bucharest. He admitted to the facts on Monday, January 8, after being caught, and also admitted to a similar offense from 2012.

Moreover, local Digi24 reported that the policeman is also a suspect in 15 other similar cases from the period 2009-2018. The evidence in the other cases lead to the theory that the police officer is the main suspect. However, the investigators will thoroughly verify the evidence before formally making accusations.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, January 9, the Romanian Police decided to dismiss the suspected pedophile’s boss and open a disciplinary investigation against the Traffic Police’s psychologist. The case of the suspected pedophile cop has raised many questions, especially as the aggressor has been working as a traffic police officer since 2010. Many have wondered how it was possible for a man with such problems to work with the Police although he had to pass some psychological tests to occupy such as position.

The suspected pedophile has been arrested for 24 hours and may spend the next 30 days in prison if the court approves the prosecutors’ request in this sense.

Pedophile cop case puts a spotlight on Romanian Police problems

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Politia Romana on Facebook)