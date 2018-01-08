Suspected pedophile arrested after massive mobilization of the Romanian Police

A man who sexually assaulted two children in an elevator of an apartment building in Bucharest on Friday morning was arrested after a massive mobilization of the Romanian Police. According to the local media, the suspected pedophile is a Traffic Police officer.

On Friday morning, January 5, the man sexually assaulted two children in the elevator of an apartment building in Drumul Taberei neighborhood in Bucharest. The children are five and nine years old.

The incident was caught by the surveillance cameras installed in the elevator and nearby streets, the images helping the Police in their operation. The Romanian Police posted several images of the aggressor on Facebook, asking for the people’s help. Moreover, it organized a massive search operation on Saturday evening, when about 300 officers joined forces to find the suspected pedophile.

The man accused of sexually assaulting the two children was finally caught after three days of searches. He is a Traffic Police agent, and admitted to the facts, local Digi24 reported. His colleagues allegedly recognized him in the images captured by the surveillance cameras.

Meanwhile, in Cluj county, a 61-year-old French citizen suspected of having had sexual relations with a minor was detained for 24 hours. Another man in the county of Cluj is also being investigated for complicity in the crime, being suspected of finding minors willing to have sexual relations for money, reports local News.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Politia Romana Facebook page)