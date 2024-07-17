Romanian company looking to develop 200 MW storage facility

A Romanian company is working on a project to build and install an electrical energy storage facility with an installed capacity of over 200 MW, according to documents analyzed by Profit.ro.

The installation is designed to have a capacity of 204 MW and will be located in Roșiori village, in Valea Vinului commune, Satu Mare county, in northwestern Romania.

The project will use batteries and inverters produced by the Chinese group Huawei. The estimated date of commissioning is December 2028.

The need for storage capacities in the national energy system is increasingly pressing, given the surge in electricity production from renewable sources, which is intermittent, volatile, and difficult to forecast.

The project’s developer is the company Electric Spot SRL, owned by local investors Cristian Barbu and Mircea Dorin Todea. Cristian Barbu controls and manages several energy companies, one of which has developed wind farms in Romania, which it sold to Renovatio Trading and Ingka, the owner of IKEA.

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)