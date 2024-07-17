Energy

Romanian company looking to develop 200 MW storage facility

17 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian company is working on a project to build and install an electrical energy storage facility with an installed capacity of over 200 MW, according to documents analyzed by Profit.ro

The installation is designed to have a capacity of 204 MW and will be located in Roșiori village, in Valea Vinului commune, Satu Mare county, in northwestern Romania.

The project will use batteries and inverters produced by the Chinese group Huawei. The estimated date of commissioning is December 2028.

The need for storage capacities in the national energy system is increasingly pressing, given the surge in electricity production from renewable sources, which is intermittent, volatile, and difficult to forecast.

The project’s developer is the company Electric Spot SRL, owned by local investors Cristian Barbu and Mircea Dorin Todea. Cristian Barbu controls and manages several energy companies, one of which has developed wind farms in Romania, which it sold to Renovatio Trading and Ingka, the owner of IKEA.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romanian company looking to develop 200 MW storage facility

17 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian company is working on a project to build and install an electrical energy storage facility with an installed capacity of over 200 MW, according to documents analyzed by Profit.ro

The installation is designed to have a capacity of 204 MW and will be located in Roșiori village, in Valea Vinului commune, Satu Mare county, in northwestern Romania.

The project will use batteries and inverters produced by the Chinese group Huawei. The estimated date of commissioning is December 2028.

The need for storage capacities in the national energy system is increasingly pressing, given the surge in electricity production from renewable sources, which is intermittent, volatile, and difficult to forecast.

The project’s developer is the company Electric Spot SRL, owned by local investors Cristian Barbu and Mircea Dorin Todea. Cristian Barbu controls and manages several energy companies, one of which has developed wind farms in Romania, which it sold to Renovatio Trading and Ingka, the owner of IKEA.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 July 2024
Environment
Geologists look for mammoth bone fragments along Romania’s Buzău River valley
17 July 2024
Sports
Romanian Nicolae Stanciu’s goal against Ukraine ranked fourth-best at EURO 2024
17 July 2024
Transport
Romania’s Tarom receives 600 compensation claims for flights canceled on July 8, says most are incomplete
17 July 2024
Politics
Two Romanian MEPs elected as vice presidents of the European Parliament
17 July 2024
Energy
Romanian Govt. looking to boost electricity storage capacity amid current shortages
17 July 2024
Transport
Study: Romania leads CEE in the adoption of fully electric vehicles
17 July 2024
Tech
Microsoft, Amazon and Google post losses in Romania despite significant business
17 July 2024
Startup
Minister: Romania's Start-Up Nation program will continue with EUR 440 mln budget this year