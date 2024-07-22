Redbee Software, DRUID, Questo, Ascendia, FintechOS, Pentest-Tools.com, Kinderpedia, and Nestor are the eight Romanian companies included in the latest Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500, the ranking of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The winners of the EMEA Fast 500 were selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. This edition of the competition features winners with an average growth rate of 1,931%.

Redbee Software, ranked 65th, specializes in web and mobile software solutions that leverage cutting-edge technologies. It has developed an intuitive stock market prediction app that aims to sharpen investment strategies and boost investors' confidence.

DRUID, a company that specializes in developing intelligent virtual assistants dedicated to complex enterprise processes, ranks 207th.

Questo, ranked 282nd, created a platform for immersive outdoor escape games, while Ascendia, ranked 286th, created e-learning tools used in both the private and public sectors.

The next Romanian companies recognized by the ranking are FintechOS, on the 289th place, which develops digital solutions for the financial industry, and Pentest-Tools.com, which created a cloud-based platform to perform penetration testing and vulnerability, ranked 309th.

Kinderpedia, which created a complete communication and management solution for schools and childcare centers, ranks 370th, while Nestor, also known as Marionette Studio, which developed a platform that supports employees on their development path, ranks 421st.

“The achievements of these companies contribute significantly to enhancing Romania’s standing on the European map of opportunities for technology start-ups. The recognition they received among other EMEA companies highlights the ongoing development of the local technology ecosystem, which has many players that are now operating on an international scale,” said Andrei Ionescu, Consulting Market Leader, Deloitte Romania, and local coordinator of the CE Fast 50 program.

The Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 program automatically includes companies that have been previously recognized by the Deloitte CE Fast 50 ranking, for which applications are now open.

In order to qualify for Fast 50, companies need to have a minimum of EUR 50,000 annual operating revenue in the first three years (2020-2022) and at least EUR 100,000 in 2023, be headquartered in Central Europe, and own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology.

(Photo source: Funtap | Dreamstime.com)