Three Romanian companies submit bids for modernization of Bucharest’s main train station

Three Romanian companies submitted bids for the first stage of the modernization and consolidation project targeting Gara de Nord, Bucharest’s main train station, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

According to state-owned railway company CFR SA, the three companies are CMA Construct Development, Construcții Erbașu, and Gdo Mov Impex SRL.

The contract is estimated at RON 471.15 million (over EUR 95 million), without VAT, and is financed through the Transport Program. The design and execution should take 55 months (9 months for design, 46 months for execution), and the warranty period should be 60 months.

“This investment aims to transform Gara de Nord into a modern multimodal point, but also into an attractive commercial area of the Capital,” minister Grindeanu said.

The works will mainly target the modernization/consolidation/rehabilitation of the train station’s buildings; the modernization of the spaces intended for travellers, including for people with disabilities; ensuring safety and comfort elements for travellers (such as railings, ramps for people with disabilities, elevators); the rehabilitation of monument buildings with historical value; the creation of central green spaces, with a waiting area for those in transit; new ventilation/heating systems; and the modernization of the information system.

