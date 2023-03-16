Almost half of Bucharest’s public transport stations to have digital information panels

Roughly 1,000 public transport stations in Bucharest, out of the city’s total of 2,271, will be equipped with digital information panels, mayor Nicusor Dan said. Thus, passengers will be able to view the vehicles’ real-time arrival times and the available route options.

The project, worth approximately EUR 5.7 million, will be funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR).

“We signed the financing contract, through PNRR, with the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration. The project has passed both the public consultation stage and the technical discussions, with the feasibility study to be launched soon,” mayor Dan said.

“The financing of the project submitted by the Municipality of Bucharest, in partnership with districts 2-6, is approximately EUR 5.7 million,” he added.

The digital panels will display the vehicles’ real-time arrival times and route options. Passenger information will be provided both visually and audio.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)