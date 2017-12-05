Romanian cities on list of places where you can live on less than EUR 700 a month

Seven Romanian cities have made it on a list of 26 European cities where you can live on less than GBP 600 (some EUR 700) a month, which was compiled by Business Insider.

Those planning to move abroad should take many factors into consideration, such as job opportunities, the country’s culture and its economy. The cost of basic expenses is also important. Thus, Business Insider has drawn up a list of 26 European cities where one can live on less than GBP 600 a month, which represents less than a third of the monthly cost of living in London (GBP 1,838).

The list was compiled based on data from Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index, which looks at the everyday costs in major cities around the world. The index takes into account a multitude of factors such as the cost of groceries, eating and drinking out, travel, rent, and utilities.

Craiova is the Romanian city that made it in the top five cheapest European cities in the list compiled by Business Insider. One can live here with an average monthly budget of only GBP 462.04 (some EUR 522). A cappuccino in Craiova costs some RON 6.36 (around EUR 1.3), a three-course meal for two costs an average of RON 60 (EUR 13), while a 0.5-liter bottle of domestic beer costs some RON 3.45 (some EUR 0.7). Meanwhile, the monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment outside of city center amounts to an average of RON 572 (some EUR 123) while a monthly travel pass costs RON 60 (EUR 13).

Arad, a city in Western Romania, is at number 10 on the list. Here, one can live comfortably with a monthly budget of GBP 508.09 (some EUR 575). The monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment outside of city center amounts to an average of RON 632 (EUR 136), a monthly travel pass costs RON 62.50 (EUR 13.4), a cappuccino costs RON 5.06 (EUR 1.1), while two people can have a three-course meal for an average of RON 80 (some EUR 17).

Oradea comes next, at number 11, being the European city where one can live on GBP 517.66 (EUR 585) a month. Here, the rent for a one-bedroom apartment outside the city center amounts to RON 544 (EUR 117) per month, and a monthly travel pass costs RON 70 (some EUR 15), similar to a three-course meal for two.

The beautiful mountain resort of Brasov (opening picture), in central Romania, is also on the list, as one can live here with a monthly budget of GBP 531.34 (EUR 600). You should take an average of RON 839 (EUR 181) per month to rent a one-bedroom apartment outside the city center, RON 70 (EUR 15) for a monthly travel pass, and RON 90 (EUR 19) for a three-course meal for two. Meanwhile, a 0.5-liter bottle of beer costs RON 2.82 (EUR 0.60), on average.

Those who think of moving to Sibiu could live here on only GBP 537.95 (EUR 608) a month, according to the list compiled by Business Insider. Two people can enjoy a three-course meal for only RON 100 (EUR 21.5), and can rent a one-bedroom apartment outside of city center for an average of RON 673.14 (EUR 145) a month. A monthly travel pass in Sibiu costs RON 50 (some EUR 10).

The Eastern Romania city of Iasi is at number 20 on the list. A person can live comfortably here with GBP 568.04 (EUR 642) a month, given that the monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment outside the city center amounts to an average of RON 884 (EUR 191), a monthly travel pass costs RON 75 (EUR 16), and a cappuccino costs RON 5.91 (EUR 1.2).

Timisoara in Western Romania is the most expensive Romanian city on the list. One can live here with a monthly budget of GBP 576.24 (EUR 651), as the monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment amounts to RON 900 (EUR 194) and a three-course meal for two people can cost an average of RON 100 (EUR 21.5).

Dnipro, Lviv and Kharkiv in Ukraine are the cheapest cities on the list while Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina is the most expensive. Find the full list here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]