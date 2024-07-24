Romanian children taken by British social services temporarily returned to their family

The four children of a Romanian family living in Leeds, taken by British social services following incidents in the community there, will temporarily return to their family during the ongoing hearings and investigation.

Romanian authorities confirmed the children were neglected, with one baby hospitalized due to a head injury, and that the British social services had just cause to take them. Nevertheless, the children will be returned following a decision by the British court.

"This measure is taken in the best interest of these children to prevent further trauma. [...] We hope reason will prevail from now on. Additionally, we must highlight the cooperative spirit of the British authorities, who objectively analyzed the case in the best interest of the children," stated Rareș Petru Achiriloaie, president of the National Authority for the Protection of Children's Rights and Adoption, according to a press release from the Ministry of Family.

Romanian and British will continue to monitor this case and stay in contact to protect and guarantee the children's rights and implement the solutions established by the authorities in the minors' best interest.

Far-right Romanian MEP Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă took up the issue of family in Leeds, falsely claiming that one of the children died. Her statements were quickly proven false by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nine Romanian citizens were detained, eight of whom were later released, following the street riot that erupted on July 18 in Leeds, the UK. Disturbances occurred after British authorities took the children of a Romanian family in response to one of the children, a 7-month-old, being hospitalized with a head injury.

(Photo source: Autoritatea Națională pentru Protecția Drepturilor Copilului și Adopție on Facebook)