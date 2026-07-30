Real Estate

Romanian businessman to open 4-star hotel near famous Transfăgărășan road

30 July 2026

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Gheorghe Badea, an Argeș-based businessman and tourism investor, is set to open a 4-star hotel near Romania’s famous Transfăgărășan mountain road in the spring of 2027, according to FinanciarPress.ro.

The investment amounted to approximately EUR 7-8 million. The hotel, located near the Cumpăna Tourist Complex, will have 60 rooms, a restaurant, bar, conference room, swimming pool, dry sauna, wet sauna, salt room, and a gym.

“The new hotel will be a pearl of the Carpathians. In the last three years, we have accelerated the works. The new hotel will be called Monte Vidraru. It would have been a shame not to use the name Vidraru, a brand known all over the world,” Gheorghe Badea said.

The well-known businessman is the most important investor on the Transfăgărășan and also the first vice-president of the Argeș Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dziewul|Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Romanian businessman to open 4-star hotel near famous Transfăgărășan road

30 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gheorghe Badea, an Argeș-based businessman and tourism investor, is set to open a 4-star hotel near Romania’s famous Transfăgărășan mountain road in the spring of 2027, according to FinanciarPress.ro.

The investment amounted to approximately EUR 7-8 million. The hotel, located near the Cumpăna Tourist Complex, will have 60 rooms, a restaurant, bar, conference room, swimming pool, dry sauna, wet sauna, salt room, and a gym.

“The new hotel will be a pearl of the Carpathians. In the last three years, we have accelerated the works. The new hotel will be called Monte Vidraru. It would have been a shame not to use the name Vidraru, a brand known all over the world,” Gheorghe Badea said.

The well-known businessman is the most important investor on the Transfăgărășan and also the first vice-president of the Argeș Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dziewul|Dreamstime.com)

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