Business

Demography of Romanian businesses turned negative in 2024

28 April 2025

In 2024, more companies were deregistered, dissolved, or entered insolvency than newly established ones, said Dragoş Pufulete, Board member of the SME association CNIPMMR, speaking for Ziarul Financiar.

"For the first time in recent years, the total number of commercial companies has decreased, meaning fewer commercial companies were established than disappeared – either through bankruptcy, insolvency, or other procedures," said Pufulete.

He argued that this negative trend is favored by the lack of constant support for Romanian businesses.

"Unfortunately, the support program for businesses in Romania is not recurring. We had a round in 2017, then in 2019 and 2022," Dragoş Pufulete explained.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

In 2024, more companies were deregistered, dissolved, or entered insolvency than newly established ones, said Dragoş Pufulete, Board member of the SME association CNIPMMR, speaking for Ziarul Financiar.

"For the first time in recent years, the total number of commercial companies has decreased, meaning fewer commercial companies were established than disappeared – either through bankruptcy, insolvency, or other procedures," said Pufulete.

He argued that this negative trend is favored by the lack of constant support for Romanian businesses.

"Unfortunately, the support program for businesses in Romania is not recurring. We had a round in 2017, then in 2019 and 2022," Dragoş Pufulete explained.

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

