Romanian athletes win 10 medals at World Fitness Championships

The Romanian representatives at the 2022 IFBB World Fitness Championships returned home with 10 medals: one gold, four silver, and five bronze.

All medals, save for a bronze one, came from Romania’s female athletes.

The competition was dedicated to men and women in fitness and bodybuilding and took place between October 18 and 23 in Yeongju, South Korea.

Sava Maria won gold for Romania in Women’s Bikini up to 160 cm. The silver medals were awarded to Romanian representatives in the following categories: Junior Women’s Artistic Fitness 16-23 Years, Women’s Physiques, Junior Women’s Bikini 16-20 Years, over 166 cm, Junior Women’s Bikini 21-23 Years.

“We’re proud for having brought acclaim to Romania abroad,” said Gabriel Toncean, president of the Romanian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (FRCF).

(Photo source: Gabriel Toncean | Facebook)