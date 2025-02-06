Culture

Bucharest’s Romanian Athenaeum to host bookstore and café

06 February 2025

The Romanian Athenaeum, one of Bucharest's most iconic landmarks, is set to house a bookstore and a café, following public auctions organized for leasing the spaces, Profit.ro reported. The building's inventory value has also been updated to over EUR 36 million, according to official data quoted by the same publication.

Completed in 1888, the Athenaeum is part of Romania's public heritage and is managed by the "George Enescu" Philharmonic, under the Ministry of Culture.

The Philharmonic now plans to lease two areas within the Athenaeum, namely a 100 sqm bookstore in the Rotonda on the ground floor and a 20 sqm café offering pastries, ice cream, and non-alcoholic beverages. The rental agreements will be signed for two years via public auction, with an option to extend for an additional year.

The total monthly rent for both spaces is set at EUR 2,420, generating an estimated EUR 30,000 in annual revenue, according to Profit.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Milan Maksovic/Dreamstime.com)

