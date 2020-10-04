Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:08
Business
Romanian analysts expect 6.5%-of-GDP public deficit and mild currency depreciation
10 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nearly half (48%) of the local analysts polled by the CFA Romania association under its monthly survey among members anticipate that the economic impact of the pandemic “will be felt strongly” until the fourth quarter of this year.

The analysts also warned that the real estate prices in first tier cities are overvalued and that the CDS price (reflecting the price of sovereign borrowing) will increase, Ziarul Financiar reported.

They expect the budget deficit to hit 6.5% of GDP this year and project only moderate weakening of the local currency over the next 12 months - some 2% to an exchange rate of RON 4.99 to EUR. The annual inflation rate is estimated at 3.8%, according to the CFA survey conducted by CFA Romania in the last week of March.

The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator calculated by CFA Romania plunged in March by 27.7 points compared to February, to 20.8 points - the lowest value since July 2012. This decline was mainly due to the current conditions component of the indicator, which fell by 57.5 points in the context of the crisis generated by the coronavirus, to the value of 13.1 points - the lowest value since August 2012.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:08
Business
Romanian analysts expect 6.5%-of-GDP public deficit and mild currency depreciation
10 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nearly half (48%) of the local analysts polled by the CFA Romania association under its monthly survey among members anticipate that the economic impact of the pandemic “will be felt strongly” until the fourth quarter of this year.

The analysts also warned that the real estate prices in first tier cities are overvalued and that the CDS price (reflecting the price of sovereign borrowing) will increase, Ziarul Financiar reported.

They expect the budget deficit to hit 6.5% of GDP this year and project only moderate weakening of the local currency over the next 12 months - some 2% to an exchange rate of RON 4.99 to EUR. The annual inflation rate is estimated at 3.8%, according to the CFA survey conducted by CFA Romania in the last week of March.

The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator calculated by CFA Romania plunged in March by 27.7 points compared to February, to 20.8 points - the lowest value since July 2012. This decline was mainly due to the current conditions component of the indicator, which fell by 57.5 points in the context of the crisis generated by the coronavirus, to the value of 13.1 points - the lowest value since August 2012.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand
09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus