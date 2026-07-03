Romanian-American University Integrates Artificial Intelligence and Critical Thinking Across All Degree Programs

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Romanian-American University is integrating artificial intelligence into the curriculum of every academic program, ensuring that all students graduate with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

Building on initiatives launched in 2021, the University has developed a cross-disciplinary educational model that combines AI literacy, critical thinking, digital competencies, and ethical decision-making. The initiative reflects the University's commitment to preparing graduates not only for today's careers, but also for emerging professions shaped by rapid technological change.



The University's approach is based on a simple principle: artificial intelligence creates the greatest value when combined with critical thinking, strong digital skills, and the ability to make informed, evidence-based and ethical decisions.



From Critical Thinking to Artificial Intelligence Competencies



Students at Romanian-American University have access to:

Critical Thinking , a course designed to develop analytical thinking and evidence-based decision-making;

, a course designed to develop analytical thinking and evidence-based decision-making; Digital competencies developed through the curriculum and internationally recognized certifications such as ICDL;

developed through the curriculum and internationally recognized certifications such as ICDL; AI tools and Prompt Engineering competencies ;

; Process Optimization & Automatization with AI, a course focused on the practical application of AI technologies for process optimization.

“We believe that the role of a university is to prepare people who can adapt with confidence and excel in their professional fields. That is why we educate students not only for today's professions, but also for those being reshaped - or newly created - by emerging technologies. By integrating artificial intelligence across all academic programs, we aim to enrich every student's educational experience in a meaningful way. Our goal is to graduate professionals who understand technology, think critically, make well-informed decisions, and use artificial intelligence responsibly to innovate, create value, and contribute to the development of a human-centered digital society,” said Prof. Costel Negricea, PhD, Habil., Rector of Romanian-American University.

Depending on their field of study, students also benefit from specialized courses such as AI in Business & Industry, AI in Sport and Kinesiotherapy, and Cybercrime Law.



Applied Research and Infrastructure for Future Technologies



The University's educational approach is supported by advanced research and infrastructure developed through several research centers, including:

CRAI – Center for Research in AI;

CSMI – Computational Science & Machine Intelligence;

iRIOT – Center for Robotics, IoT & Applied Informatics;

IntelBDA – Economic Intelligence, Blockchain & Data Analysis.

These centers conduct projects focused on the responsible use of artificial intelligence, process automation, computational neuroscience, and human-machine interaction systems, including research in the field of Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI).



Students and researchers have access to dedicated facilities for developing and testing advanced technologies, including:

EEG equipment for education and research;

virtual reality systems;

eye-tracking technologies;

3D printing, robotics, and automation technologies;

high-performance computing resources for AI algorithm development.

Partnerships and Projects Supporting Digital Education and the Digital Economy



Romanian-American University develops partnerships and collaborations with organizations and companies active in technology and digital transformation while implementing projects in sectors such as fintech, robotics, smart manufacturing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).



The international dimension of these initiatives is further strengthened through academic research collaborations, including partnerships with the University of Florence (UniFi) within projects such as READy and EMILE, which promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence in education and the development of innovative tools for primary school teachers. Through these initiatives, Romanian-American University contributes to exploring how emerging technologies can support teaching and learning in ways that are safe, relevant, and user-centered.



At the same time, the University develops educational initiatives and projects together with leading technology organizations and companies, including collaborations with Google, Microsoft, and ICDL, aimed at strengthening digital competencies and fostering the effective use of emerging technologies.

“Our objective is to develop competencies that enable students to continuously adapt, collaborate across disciplines, and respond with agility to the changing demands of the labor market. This is why we consistently invest in the development of our academic and administrative staff, as well as in curriculum innovation, research, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships – ensuring that education remains relevant and connected to what comes next,” added Prof. Costel Negricea, PhD, Habil., Rector of Romanian-American University.

Looking ahead, Romanian-American University is expanding its educational portfolio through new programs and initiatives dedicated to students, faculty members, alumni, and the business community, with a strong emphasis on the responsible and practical application of artificial intelligence.



At Romanian-American University, artificial intelligence is not merely a topic for the future – it is already an integral part of the way students learn, research is conducted, and the next generation of professionals develops the competencies needed to succeed.



Additional information about the international projects mentioned in this press release:

*This is a press release.