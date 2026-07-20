Romanian-American University and MONZA Hospital announce scholarships for the General Nursing study programme

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Romanian-American University and MONZA Hospital have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening the partnership between academia and the healthcare sector and supporting the education of future healthcare professionals. A key component of this partnership is the granting of a scholarship to a student enrolled in the Bachelor's degree programme in General Nursing, offered by the newly established School of Medical Sciences at Romanian-American University.

The announcement follows the recent debate entitled "The Nurse of the Future: Competencies, Professional Autonomy, Leadership and Innovation in Healthcare", organized by Romanian-American University in partnership with the Romanian Order of General Nurses, Midwives and Nurses (OAMGMAMR). The event brought together representatives of academia, the healthcare system and patient organizations, who highlighted the need for modern academic programmes adapted to the ongoing transformations in the healthcare sector.



Luca Militello, Development Director of MONZA ARES and founder of the Monza Group in Romania, attended the event on behalf of MONZA Hospital. Under the new partnership, beginning with the 2026–2027 academic year, MONZA Hospital will financially support a merit-based scholarship equivalent to one academic year's tuition fee, awarded to a student enrolled in the General Nursing programme. The scholarship will be granted annually throughout the four-year study programme, with the possibility of extending the collaboration by mutual agreement between the parties.



Through this strategic partnership, Romanian-American University and MONZA Hospital aim to develop joint projects in the field of medical education, support students' career guidance and create opportunities for internships, mentoring and dialogue with healthcare professionals through conferences, workshops and other thematic events. Representing MONZA Hospital at the signing ceremony were Geanina Durigu, CEO of MONZA ARES Group, and Adrian Demușca, General Manager of MONZA Hospital.

"Through the launch of the School of Medical Sciences and the strategic partnerships we are developing, our goal is to build an educational ecosystem closely connected to the realities and needs of the healthcare system. The scholarship supported by MONZA Hospital represents an investment in academic excellence and in the future of a student who chooses this profession, which is essential to society. We are pleased to have partners who share our vision of training competent, responsible professionals capable of meeting the challenges of modern medicine." said Professor Costel Negricea, PhD, Habil., Rector of Romanian-American University.

Starting this autumn, the new School of Medical Sciences will offer the four-year Bachelor's degree programme in General Nursing, designed in accordance with ARACIS standards and adapted following consultations with medical experts. The curriculum combines theoretical training with extensive clinical placements and includes courses focused on emerging technologies, e-health, telemedicine and legal aspects specific to medical practice.

"At MONZA ARES, we believe in the synergy between cutting-edge technology, physicians' expertise and the dedication of nursing staff, together, they create the ideal ecosystem in which patients feel safe. Because excellence in medicine begins with investment in education and in the people who will shape the healthcare system of the future, through this scholarship and our collaboration with Romanian-American University, we aim to support young people who choose the nursing profession and contribute to training a new generation of specialists. We are convinced that closer ties between universities and hospitals are essential for developing highly qualified professionals capable of meeting the demands of contemporary medicine." said Geanina Durigu, CEO of MONZA ARES Group.

The partnership between Romanian-American University and MONZA Hospital reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to support academic excellence, facilitate dialogue between education and medical practice, and contribute to the development of a modern healthcare system for the benefit of students and the wider community.

*This is a press release.