Romania vetoes redundancies planned by Damen at Mangalia shipyards

10 January 2023
The redundancies planned at the Damen Mangalia shipyard, one of the biggest players in this market, with Damen Shipyards Group as a shareholder since 2018, were postponed after the state, as the majority shareholder (but not manager) through the Ministry of Economy, has not given a favourable opinion.

"There is no justification for this. The management must come up with a realistic plan, we are in permanent contact with what is happening at the construction site in Mangalia. The local construction sites are doing relatively well considering the context we have", Florin Spătaru, minister of economy and former employee of Damen told Ziarul Financiar.

Separately, the employees at Damen Mangalia are organising protests for wage hikes in line with inflation, Economica.net reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Damen Shipyards Galati)

