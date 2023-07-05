Romania-US Strategic Partnership celebrated with a week of events in Washington

For the second consecutive year, the Romanian Embassy is organizing a week of events in Washington dedicated to celebrating the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States. The events are held from July 7 to 13 and include a major festival, an event in Congress, and a dinner party at the National Press Club.

The second edition of the largest Romanian festival in the United States, entitled "Romanian Weekend at The Wharf," is scheduled for July 7-9. The program includes folk dance performances and live concerts, demonstrations of traditional crafts, interactive workshops, public readings, tourist presentations, exhibitions, and culinary and wine tastings. The event is held in a popular recreation area on the banks of the Potomac River, not far from the Capitol.

Then, on July 10, the American personalities who initiated and supported the Strategic Partnership with Romania will be celebrated at a special dinner party hosted by the National Press Club.

The following evening, July 11, will be dedicated to the economic, business, technology and innovation levels of the Strategic Partnership.

Next, on July 12, an event will be held in the United States Congress to celebrate the Strategic Partnership as an anchor of stability and prosperity in the Black Sea region.

According to the Romanian Embassy, representatives of the US Administration, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, and American officials from the political, economic, defence, energy and education sectors will be among these events' guests.

The final day of the Partnership's anniversary week of events is Thursday, July 13, 2023, when a reception will be held with members of the US Congress legislature.

Launched on July 11, 1997, amid the visit of American president Bill Clinton to Bucharest, the Romania-US Strategic Partnership "is today defined as one of the fundamental pillars of Romania's foreign policy, remaining a reference point in Romania's Euro-Atlantic course of the last quarter of a century," the Embassy said.

(Photo source: the Romanian Embassy in the US)