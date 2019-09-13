Nine Romanian universities in Times Higher Education global rankings

Nine Romanian universities have been included in the 2020 edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Two of them, namely the Bucharest University of Economic Studies and the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca are in the 801-1000 rank category. The other seven, namely the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi, the University of Bucharest, the Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi, the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, the Polytechnic University of Timisoara, the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, and the West University of Timisoara are all ranked in the 1001+ category.

Of all, the only one that went up in the rankings is the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, which moved from the 1001+ rank category last year to the 801-1000 category in this edition, according to Hotnews.ro. Meanwhile, the University of Bucharest dropped from the 801-1000 rank category to the 1001+ one.

The World University Rankings 2020 include almost 1,400 universities from 92 countries. The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry Income (knowledge transfer).

The University of Oxford tops the 2020 edition of the rankings for the fourth consecutive year, followed by the California Institute of Technology, the University of Cambridge, Stanford University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Among Romania’s neighbors, Bulgaria has only one university in the rankings - Sofia University (1001+ rank category) while Hungary does much better, with eight universities in the ranking, of which two in the 401-500 and 601-800 rank categories.

The full top is available here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)