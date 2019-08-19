Romanian universities drop in 2019 Shanghai ranking

The Babeș – Bolyai University in Cluj (UBB) and the University of Bucharest (UB) are the only Romanian higher education institutions included in this year’s Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

The two universities have dropped in the ranking compared to the previous year, Edupedu.ro reported. UBB ranks in the 701-800 band, while UB in the 901-1000 band.

The U.S. and U.K. academic institutions dominate the ranking, with Harvard University placing first for the 17th time. In the top five, Harvard University is followed by Stanford University, the University of Cambridge, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of California, Berkeley.

Neighboring Hungary has five universities in the ranking, Poland nine and the Czech Republic seven.

The United States has eight universities among the top 10, 45 among the top 100, 137 among the top 500 and 206 among the top 1000. China has 154 universities ranked in top 1000, among which 66 are in top 500, and four are in top 100. United Kingdom has 61 top 1000 universities, with 36 of them listed in top 500, and eight listed in top 100.

The ARWU is based on six indicators, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, the number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, the number of highly cited researchers and the number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index - Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index produced by Web of Science Group, and per capita performance. About 1800 universities are ranked by ARWU every year and the best 1000 universities are published.

(Photo: Pixabay)