Romania's tourist arrivals up 4.5% YoY in 2024

The Romanian tourist sector saw an increase in arrivals in 2024, with a total of 14.26 million people registered in accommodation structures, including apartments and rental rooms. This represents a 4.5% increase compared to 2023, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, February 5.

Most of the arrivals, namely 83.3%, were domestic tourists, while foreign tourists accounted for 16.7% of the total.

Among foreign visitors, Germany was the leading source country, contributing 240,400 tourists, followed by Italy with 213,500 and Israel with 151,500.

In terms of overnight stays, there were almost 30.2 million recorded in 2024, marking a 3.5% rise from the previous year. Romanians accounted for 83.7% of the overnight stays, and foreign tourists made up the remaining 16.3%.

The average length of stay for both Romanian and foreign visitors in 2024 was 2.1 days.

In terms of regional performance, Bucharest led with almost 2 million arrivals, followed by Constanța with 1.75 million and Brașov with 1.50 million. When it comes to overnight stays, Constanța ranked the highest with 5.56 million, followed by Bucharest at 3.95 million, and Brașov at 2.82 million.

According to the same report, Romania saw 13.35 million foreign visitors arriving at its border points. Road transport was the most common mode of travel for foreign visitors, accounting for 82.1% of total arrivals.

Meanwhile, Romanian nationals traveling abroad recorded 16.05 million departures, with 74.3% using road transport and 24.9% opting for air travel.

