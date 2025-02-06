Entertainment

Romania listed among top trending spa destinations in 2025

06 February 2025

As part of their annual Spa Trends Report 2025, online booking site SpaSeekers.com has revealed the top trending spa destinations worldwide based on increases in Google search data. Albania and Romania tie in third place, each with an 83% increase in searches, after Vietnam and Morocco. 

Known for its beautiful beaches and tropical jungles, Vietnam is the top trending spa destination for 2025, with a significant 175% increase in searches for spa trips globally, the SpaSeekers.com research said.

Morocco, a country with a long history of spas, follows in second place, with an 84% increase in searches.

Next are Albania and Romania, both in third place with an 83% increase in searches. 

“Romania, predominantly known for its snow-covered mountains, green hills, forests, vineyards, and beautiful sandy beaches on the shores of the Black Sea, also boasts more than a third of Europe’s mineral and thermal springs, making it an ideal location for thermal spa enthusiasts. Romania is also home to the TikTok famous Therme spa, located in Bucharest,” the study says. 

Gambia and Zimbabwe tie in fifth spot, each with a 56% increase in searches, followed by South Africa on seventh with a 52% increase. Barbados, Cambodia, Panama, Qatar, South Korea, Seychelles, and Tunisia all share the eighth position, each with a 50% increase in searches. 

Singapore and China follow, each with a 49% increase in searches, offering modern spa facilities that blend traditional practices with contemporary luxury, while Greece and Spain tie in the seventeenth position, each with a 46% increase in searches.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Entertainment

