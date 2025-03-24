Romania to accept taxi drivers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Philippines

Romania will allow foreigners from non-EU countries to work, including as taxi or Uber/Bolt drivers, after changing the rules for obtaining a permit by allowing the exam to be taken in English, Profit.ro reported.

Transport organizations in Romania have been insisting for at least 5 years, amid the lack of professional drivers, that the Romanian state allows the import of professional drivers from countries where the economy is not very developed, such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, the Philippines, and where English is spoken at an acceptable level.

The theoretical examination in English for obtaining taxi driver/for-hire driver certificates, as well as taxi visa/for-hire visa, is possible starting this month, according to Profit.ro.

Practical exams in English are currently only possible in Bucharest.

