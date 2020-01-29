Romania scores mediocre and makes little progress in talent retention ranking

The Global Talent Competitiveness Index for 2020, launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos, places Romania at the middle of the global ranking (on the 64th place of 132 countries surveyed).

Romania’s score is dragged down by weak performances in sectors related to attracting competent people (labor law for foreign citizens, rigidity of labor law, and internal labor mobility) and human resources development (formal education, lifelong learning and access to development opportunities).

Bucharest ranks 86th out of 155 cities surveyed.

With a score of 42.14 (out of 100), Romania posts the weakest performance among the European Union countries and holds the 33rd place in the Europe regional group. Only Ukraine, Moldova and several Balkan countries (Albania, North Macedonia, BiH) rank worse in Europe.

Florin Godean, Cluster Manager Romania and Hungary - Adecco Group, commented about the ranking, concluding that unless action is taken, Romania (and other several countries in the region) risk lagging behind or catching up no sooner than 30-40 years with the developed economies.

“The evolution of the ranking is not spectacular [and] it raises more concerns,” Godean said.

The labor market in Romania, but also in the EU member countries from the region, seems to be stagnating he stressed. If nothing changes in public policies or in the policies for attracting talent, Romania and other countries in the region risk being trapped at an average level of development, he warned.

The study already reveals an increasing gap between countries and “we risk reaching the status of developed economy only over 3-4 decades,” the Adecco manager warned.

