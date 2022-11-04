Politics

Romania to supply 90% of Moldova's electricity needs

04 November 2022
Romania is set to supply Moldova with 90% of its electricity needs after the separatist region of Transnistria cut off Moldova proper from the Cuciurgan thermal power plant.

Romania is now the only major source of electricity for Moldova, according to Victor Bânzari, the head of Energocom, the country’s electric utilities company.

"The entire amount of energy is procured from Romania, including the amount used to cover the deficit. We have signed contracts with OMV Petrom and Nuclearelectrica. […] It's the first time that we buy such a large amount of energy from Romania," Bânzari said, cited by Digi24.

Moldova has not received any electricity from the Cuciurgan thermal power plant since Tuesday, November 1. The plant is controlled by the Russia-backed separatist region of Transnistria. The government and the separatists have not yet reached an agreement regarding the electricity that is to be delivered in November.

The government in Chișinău has reportedly secured electricity deliveries from another producer in Romania, aside from the two already mentioned, ensuring that the Moldovan people will not remain without power as winter approaches.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radovan Smokon | Dreamstime.com)

