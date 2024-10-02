The Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA) announced the launch of the Romania Startup Awards, an annual competition aimed at recognizing the most innovative and impactful tech startups at the national level.

The competition targets innovative startups with regional and international impact in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, data automation, enterprise software, financial services, eHealth, proptech, cleantech, edutech & future of work, marketplaces, SaaS, transport and mobility, aerospace & defense, smart-city, cybersecurity, gaming, data & analytics, and agtech.

To be eligible, they have to be early-stage startups (pre-seed, seed) that have a tested MVP and can demonstrate traction through revenue, partnerships, customer interest, or raised investments.

Startups will be evaluated based on team vision, international scalability, go-to-market strategy execution, and ability to attract future investments. An impartial board of representatives from active organizations across Romania, including venture capital investors, business angels, mentors, accelerators, and development agencies, will select the winners.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, in Bucharest. Startups can apply for nominations until Sunday, November 10, through the association’s website.

Those who participate will gain access to investors, partnership opportunities, media exposure, and credibility within the industry.

“While the competition provides access to investors, partnerships, and increased visibility, the main benefit is industry recognition and public awareness. We want to share the success stories of entrepreneurs and their economic and technological contributions beyond the ecosystem, inspiring more people within and outside Romania,” said Cristina Țoncu, Regional Director of ROTSA.

Award categories include Agritech & Foodtech Innovator, AI Excellence Award, Cleantech Pioneer, eHealth Innovator, Female-Led Startup of the Year, FinTech Innovator, Most Scalable Startup, Retail & E-Commerce Disruptor, Sustainability Champion, EdTech Leader, Rising Star Award, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Dual-use Award, R&D Award, Best Startup in Moldova, and the coveted award for Best Startup in Romania.

(Photo source: ROTSA)