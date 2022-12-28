Social

Romania registers slight increase in unemployment in November

28 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national unemployment level stood at 3.04% in November, roughly 0.08% higher than the previous month, according to the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

Most of the unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (56,919), followed by those over 55 years old (45,779). People between 25 – 29 years (16,957) were the smallest cohort among those without jobs.

“The total number of unemployed at the end of November 2022 was 238,512, an increase of 6,644 people compared to the number registered at the end of the previous month,” says the ANOFM press release cited by Economedia.ro.

Among the unemployed, 42,002 enjoyed benefits, while nearly 200,000 did not. The number of unemployed people with benefits increased by 2,135, while the number of unemployed people without benefits increased by 4,509 compared to the previous month. Romania grants financial assistance of around RON 525 (EUR 106) to each unemployed person for a period of six months.

The share of the unemployed without compensation in the total number of unemployed (82.39%) decreased compared to the previous month, signaling an increase in newly unemployed persons.

Those without any formal education and those with primary education represent 29% of the total number of unemployed persons, while those with secondary education are 31.49% of the total. Among the jobless, only 4.76% have a university education.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Romania registers slight increase in unemployment in November

28 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national unemployment level stood at 3.04% in November, roughly 0.08% higher than the previous month, according to the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

Most of the unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (56,919), followed by those over 55 years old (45,779). People between 25 – 29 years (16,957) were the smallest cohort among those without jobs.

“The total number of unemployed at the end of November 2022 was 238,512, an increase of 6,644 people compared to the number registered at the end of the previous month,” says the ANOFM press release cited by Economedia.ro.

Among the unemployed, 42,002 enjoyed benefits, while nearly 200,000 did not. The number of unemployed people with benefits increased by 2,135, while the number of unemployed people without benefits increased by 4,509 compared to the previous month. Romania grants financial assistance of around RON 525 (EUR 106) to each unemployed person for a period of six months.

The share of the unemployed without compensation in the total number of unemployed (82.39%) decreased compared to the previous month, signaling an increase in newly unemployed persons.

Those without any formal education and those with primary education represent 29% of the total number of unemployed persons, while those with secondary education are 31.49% of the total. Among the jobless, only 4.76% have a university education.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote