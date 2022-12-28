Romania registers slight increase in unemployment in November

Romania’s national unemployment level stood at 3.04% in November, roughly 0.08% higher than the previous month, according to the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

Most of the unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (56,919), followed by those over 55 years old (45,779). People between 25 – 29 years (16,957) were the smallest cohort among those without jobs.

“The total number of unemployed at the end of November 2022 was 238,512, an increase of 6,644 people compared to the number registered at the end of the previous month,” says the ANOFM press release cited by Economedia.ro.

Among the unemployed, 42,002 enjoyed benefits, while nearly 200,000 did not. The number of unemployed people with benefits increased by 2,135, while the number of unemployed people without benefits increased by 4,509 compared to the previous month. Romania grants financial assistance of around RON 525 (EUR 106) to each unemployed person for a period of six months.

The share of the unemployed without compensation in the total number of unemployed (82.39%) decreased compared to the previous month, signaling an increase in newly unemployed persons.

Those without any formal education and those with primary education represent 29% of the total number of unemployed persons, while those with secondary education are 31.49% of the total. Among the jobless, only 4.76% have a university education.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)