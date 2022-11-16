Survey: Employees in Romania want to change jobs and earn more in 2023

According to a new eJobs survey, 2022 was a relatively stable year in terms of job changes in Romania, as 68.5% of respondents made no move in this sense. However, asked what they wanted most from 2023, the most common answer was to find another job (23.4%).

A higher salary is also on the employees' wish list for 2023, the same source said. However, respondents would also want to work long-term from home, be promoted, find a job because they are currently unemployed, or open their own businesses. Fewer than 10% said they have no reason to be optimistic about next year.

Meanwhile, 43.9% of respondents said they fear the impact of a possible economic crisis in 2023. 15.5% think that their income could decrease, and 14.4% consider that it will be more difficult to find a job than in 2022. For this reason, at this moment, even if they are no longer satisfied with their job, 82% of respondents are more willing to be patient with their current job until they are sure that they have found a backup option.

However, 23.4% of respondents have no fears about the new year.

Looking back at 2022, 44% of participants said it was a year full of uncertainties and challenges, while 32.4% said it was a year of growth, with pleasant surprises and easier than 2021. Two out of ten employees admit that it was a challenging year.

"When describing 2022 as a good year, half of the respondents refer primarily to the fact that their salary was increased. 18% found their long-dreamed-of job, 12.6% were promoted to a better position in the company they work for, and 3% opened their own business. In fact, from year to year, we see fewer and fewer people who want to move from the status of employee to that of entrepreneur," said Roxana Drăghici, Head of Sales at eJobs Romania.

"On the other hand, when it comes to the reasons that made 2022 a bad year, the answers are channelled in only two broad directions – the fact that they couldn't find the job they wanted and the fact that they didn't get pay raises," she added.

The survey was conducted in October and November on a sample of 1,400 respondents.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Panuwat Dangsungnoen | Dreamstime.com)