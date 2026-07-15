Romania secures silver at European Youth Table Tennis Championships held in Portugal

Romania’s Under-19 teams won the silver medals on Tuesday, July 14, at the European Junior Table Tennis Championships in Gondomar, Portugal, according to the Romanian Table Tennis Federation’s website.

In the boys’ competition, Romania was defeated 3-0 by France in the final. Robert Istrate lost his match against Nathan Lam 0-3, Robert Podar was beaten by Nathan Pilard, and Andrei Țîbîrnă lost to Antoine Noirault 0-3. Mihai Nagy and Luca Trașcu were also part of the Romanian team.

In the girls’ competition, Romania was also defeated by France, 3-0. Bianca Mei-Roșu lost her match against Alexia Nodin 0-3, Alesia Sferlea was beaten by Nina Guo Zheng 0-3, while Patricia Stoica lost her match against Leana Hochart 2-3. Andreea Băiașu and Maria Stoian were also part of the squad.

At the last European Junior Championships, held in 2025 in the Czech Republic, Romania won two gold medals, two silver medals, and four bronze medals.

The individual events in Gondomar begins on Wednesday, July 15.

Romania’s athletes stepped onto the podium in Gondomar in the presence of European Table Tennis Union president Pedro Moura and International Table Tennis Federation executive vice president and Romanian Table Tennis Federation marketing manager Beatrice Romanescu.

“The two silver medals reward a commendable campaign, built through hard work, countless hours spent in the training hall perfecting their best shots, and team spirit, in competition against some of Europe's strongest nations,” the Romanian Table Tennis Federation said in a post on Facebook.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRTM on Facebook)