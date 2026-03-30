Romania begins design phase for 64 km of A8 motorway

Romania has launched the design phase for an additional 64 km of the A8 Târgu Mureș-Târgu Neamț motorway, marking a key step in connecting the regions of Transylvania and Moldova. The move brings the entire mountainous section between Sărățeni and Pipirig into the design stage, transport minister Ciprian Șerban said.

The contracts, managed by the National Road Investment Company, cover two major sections, namely Sărățeni-Joseni (Lot 1C) and Grințieș-Pipirig (Lot 2B). Work on the design phase began on March 30, led by a consortium headed by Romanian contractor UMB.

The two contracts, signed in 2025, have a total implementation period of 54 months, including 14 months for design and 40 months for construction.

Lot 1C, spanning 32.4 km across Mureș and Harghita counties, will include more than 30 overpasses, three tunnels, and dedicated structures to allow wildlife crossings, minister Șerban announced.

Lot 2B, considered one of the most complex sections of the entire A8 motorway, will be built in Neamț county and will feature around 60 bridges and overpasses, as well as 16 tunnels. The section will also include key connections to adjacent motorway segments to ensure functionality during phased construction.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ciprian Serban)