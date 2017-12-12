Romania plans to connect all secondary schools to the internet

All the secondary schools in Romania, where children aged 10 to 14 learn, are set to be connected to the internet before the end of next year, the communications minister Lucian Sova said, quoted by Mediafax.

This will happen through the Internet Campus program, aimed at providing internet connections for all secondary schools in the country. The minister said the implementation of the project should have started one year ago but he managed to unlock the dialogue with the Education Ministry.

“Without knowing how many schools do not have internet today, I can promise that before the end of next year all secondary schools in Romania will have the Internet Campus [e.n program],” Sova said.

The minister also explained that the Romanian economy is one of the least digitalized in Europe, even though the use of internet is high. “It is a contradiction that we, at the ministry, are striving to eliminate.”

Recently, a document of the Education Ministry outlining a strategy to modernize the local educational infrastructure showed that around 30% of the schools in Romania do not have indoor toilets and 56% of the students earn in overcrowded schools.

