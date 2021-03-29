Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 11:36
Social

Romania sends new batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Moldova

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has sent a second batch of 50,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to neighboring Moldova on Saturday, March 27.

The first donation of 21,600 vaccine doses was shipped at the end of February.

This second batch allows Moldova to “continue and accelerate the vaccination process, so as to protect the lives of as many citizens as possible,” the country’s president Maia Sandu said in a Facebook message.

“Each batch of vaccine the Republic of Moldova receives fuels our hope that we will stop the pandemic and that we are approaching the day when we can return to normal. Countries with high vaccination rates have managed to reduce the number of seriously ill people and deaths. This is what I want for the Republic of Moldova too!” Sandu said.

Romania promised 200,000 vaccine doses to Moldova as part of a support package announced at the end of last year when president Romanian Klaus Iohannis visited the neighboring country. Prime minister Florin Citu said that other batches of COVID-19 vaccines would be sent to Moldova “in the coming period.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 11:36
Social

Romania sends new batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Moldova

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has sent a second batch of 50,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to neighboring Moldova on Saturday, March 27.

The first donation of 21,600 vaccine doses was shipped at the end of February.

This second batch allows Moldova to “continue and accelerate the vaccination process, so as to protect the lives of as many citizens as possible,” the country’s president Maia Sandu said in a Facebook message.

“Each batch of vaccine the Republic of Moldova receives fuels our hope that we will stop the pandemic and that we are approaching the day when we can return to normal. Countries with high vaccination rates have managed to reduce the number of seriously ill people and deaths. This is what I want for the Republic of Moldova too!” Sandu said.

Romania promised 200,000 vaccine doses to Moldova as part of a support package announced at the end of last year when president Romanian Klaus Iohannis visited the neighboring country. Prime minister Florin Citu said that other batches of COVID-19 vaccines would be sent to Moldova “in the coming period.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic