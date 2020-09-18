Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:50
Social
Romanian seaside resorts will have 200 hectares of new beaches
18 September 2020
Some 200 hectares of new beaches will be available for tourists visiting the Romanian Black Sea coast after the authorities complete the second phase of a project to expand the beach areas affected by coastal erosion. 

Environment minister Costel Alexe and prime minister Ludovic Orban attended on Thursday, September 17, the event marking the launch of Phase II of the "Coastal Rehabilitation" program financed by EU funds.

Within this EUR 800 million project, several beaches will be extended by artificial sanding. The investment also involves the installation of dams to stabilize the cliffs and the construction of new walls, according to the Environment Ministry.

Minister Alexe said that 11 beach sectors would be rehabilitated. "The Romanian beach area will increase by almost 200 ha - that is, three times more than the results of Phase I of the project. How are we going to do that? By doubling the width of the beach sectors included in the project, from an average width of 40-50 m to about 80-100 m," he said. 

In the first stage of Phase II, the Edighiol/Periboina dams and the beaches of Mamaia, Tomis-Cazino, Agigea, and Eforie will be rehabilitated. The second stage targets the beaches of Costinesti, Olimp, Jupiter-Neptun, Balta Mangalia-Venus-Aurora, Mangalia-Saturn, and 2 Mai.

The contracts for the design and execution works, worth EUR 237.387 million, have already been awarded for the first five beach sectors of Phase II (the Edighiol and Periboina dams, Mamaia, Tomis-Cazino, Agigea, and Eforie). Work will start in early October with the rehabilitation of the Edighiol and Periboina dams, which were severely affected by coastal erosion, the Environment Ministry said.

The public tender procedure for the other six beach sectors is currently underway.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Mircea Manole)

1

