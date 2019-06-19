Romanian beach selected among the best in Europe

Romania’s Mamaia beach, a favorite of Romanian tourists, is one of the best beaches in Europe, according to a top made by European Best Destinations, an online platform helping travelers to discover must see destinations and find inspiration from thematic rankings.

Mamaia was included in the top of best beaches in Europe for the first time this year, Vacantalamare.stirileprotv.ro reported. The 2019 edition of the top also includes beaches in France, Spain, Greece, Croatia, Italy, Turkey, Montenegro, England, and Bulgaria.

Describing Mamaia at the Romanian Black Sea coast, European Best Destinations wrote: “Do not forget to bring your sunscreen, sunglasses and swimsuit with you and get ready to lie on the very long golden sandy beach of Mamaia. This long beach on the peninsula looks very much like Miami Beach, but at a more affordable price than its American twin.”

“Not a fan of cocktail bars, good restaurants at affordable prices, hotel rooms with sea views? This may not be the right destination for you,” Mamaia’s description also reads.

The online platform also recommends readers to visit the seaside city of Constanta, a perfect place for fans of “archaeological treasures, museums, historical monuments and ruins.”

Vacantalamare.stirileprotv.ro said that the foreign tourists were the ones who voted and thus brought the Romanian beach to this year’s top, as no Romanian institution collaborates with this platform that promotes the most beautiful places in Europe.

The 2019 top of best beaches in Europe also includes the Pasjaca beach in Croatia, the Nerja beach in Spain, St. Nicholas Island in Montenegro, Cape Drastis in Greece, Bestouan beach in France, and the Numana Alta beach in Italy. Find the full top here.

