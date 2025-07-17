An analysis published by recruitment platform eJobs shows that the highest salaries in Romania in the first half of 2025 were in Bucharest and the counties in the west of the country. The southern parts, on the other hand, had the lowest average salaries.

Over 130,000 jobs and 5.1 million applications were recorded in the first half of the year on eJobs.ro. In terms of fields, IT, engineering, oil/gas, and construction raised the salary market and brought the highest national net averages.

Geographically, Bucharest and the counties in the western part of the country continue to dominate the ranking. According to Salario data, the salary comparator by eJobs, employees in the capital earn the most, with a net average monthly salary of RON 5,665 (EUR 1,130).

For Cluj, the second-best ranked county, the average is RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000). The same average was recorded in the first semester of the year for Timiș and Sibiu, these being, in fact, the only counties this year where the net average salary was greater than or equal to RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000).

For employees in Iași, Brașov, and Constanța, the average salary in the first six months of the year was RON 4,700 (EUR 940), while in Argeș, Prahova, and Dolj, the average was RON 4,500 (EUR 900).

Other counties where the net average salary received by employees was at least RON 4,000 (EUR 800) per month were Bihor, Arad, Galați, Alba, Olt, and Tulcea.

The lowest salaries, on the other hand, are reported by employees in Mehedinți, Giurgiu, and Teleorman, all three with an average of RON 3,800 (EUR 760) per month, and Caraș-Severin and Maramureș with RON 3,900 (EUR 780) per month.

The fields with the most open positions in these counties are retail, services, tourism, or the food industry.

“The more companies there are with a higher number of positions for specialists or candidates with higher education, the higher the average salary in that county will be. In counties where most jobs target entry-level candidates or those without higher education, the salary level will be lower,” explains Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs.

In almost all counties, however, candidates’ expectations are approximately 30% higher than the salaries they actually receive. In Bucharest, for example, candidates expect salaries that are 32% higher than the recorded average (RON 7,500 / EUR 1,500 vs. RON 5,665 / EUR 1,130).

The largest differences are in Brăila, where expectations are 50% higher than the actual average (RON 6,000 / EUR 1,200 vs. RON 4,000 / EUR 800). Even in Cluj or Timiș, two of the top counties, there is a 40% gap between expectations and reality – RON 7,000 (EUR 1,400) vs. RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim | Dreamstime.com)