Roughly 4 out of 10 Romanian employees dissatisfied with current salary, report shows

Around 40% of Romanian employees are dissatisfied with their current salary and feel financial pressure in their daily lives, according to a survey released on Wednesday, July 2, by eJobs, one of Romania’s largest online recruitment platforms.

Around 52.8% of respondents declare themselves only somewhat satisfied, while only 8.2% have no reason for dissatisfaction in this regard. For this reason, nearly 70% say they often or very often feel financial pressure in their daily lives. Less than 6% of respondents do not feel burdened by their monthly expenses.

Although the study data show that employees are more dissatisfied than satisfied with their salaries, almost 63% say they have received a raise in the past year and a half. Specifically, 29.1% had a salary increase in 2025, and 33.7% in 2024. For 15.1%, the most recent raise occurred in 2023, 6% have had the same salary since 2022, and 3% since 2020 or 2021.

“The main reasons responsible for this financial pressure are the high monthly costs for utilities, debts (loans, credit cards, borrowings), or the fact that they can no longer keep up with price increases, even though they consume the same products or services as before. 18% of respondents say they wish they could afford other products or services beyond the basics, and this generates a strong feeling of frustration,” says Ana Călugăru, Head of Communications at eJobs.

Asked what net monthly income they would need in order not to feel financial pressure and to have a decent living, 24.6% indicated a range between RON 6,001 (EUR 1,210) and RON 8,000 (EUR 1,613).

Roughly 22% would need a salary between RON 8,001 (EUR 1,613) and RON 10,000 (EUR 2,016), 15.5% between RON 10,001 (EUR 2,016) and RON 12,000 (EUR 2,419), and 13.3% over RON 15,000 (EUR 3,023). A quarter of respondents could manage with less than RON 6,000 (EUR 1,210) per month.

“Even though we’re talking about a significant percentage of respondents who recently had a salary increase, we still see a fairly large gap between their current salary level and the increase they would need to reach a point of financial comfort. Their responses show us that, in most cases, they would need at least 20% more than what they are currently earning,” explains Ana Călugăru.

For this reason, if given the opportunity to change jobs for one that would offer the salary they need to support themselves without major sacrifices, 84% would do so without hesitation.

However, there are also elements that, in addition to salary, could help reduce financial pressure and improve professional quality of life. At the top is work schedule flexibility, mentioned by a third of employees. Next come extra-salary benefits, opportunities for professional development and career advancement, as well as a pleasant working environment and a healthy organizational culture.

The survey was conducted in June, on a sample of 2,452 respondents employed full-time, part-time, or as freelancers.

