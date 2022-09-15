Politics

Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions

15 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government of Romania approved on September 14 the draft law on the protection of IT systems of public authorities and institutions in the context of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The draft law establishes the necessary legal and institutional framework to prohibit in Romania the acquisition and use by public authorities and institutions, from the central and local level, of antivirus software products and services originating from the Russian Federation.

If there are such services already purchased and/or installed, they will be disconnected and/or uninstalled, with the support of the Ministry of Digitization, the Authority for Digitization of Romania, the National Directorate of Cyber ​​Security, the Service Romanian Intelligence, and Special Telecommunications Service.

"The measure was taken in the context in which specialists warn that the presence of Russian antivirus software represents a vulnerability to the cyber security of the Romanian authorities and institutions," according to the Government's statement, quoted by Agerpres.

According to the Government, the measure is temporary, in accordance with the rules provided by art. 53 of the Constitution, and produces effects for the entire duration of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine until the date of signing a peace treaty or a permanent armistice agreement that establishes the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chatree Bamrung/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions

15 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government of Romania approved on September 14 the draft law on the protection of IT systems of public authorities and institutions in the context of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The draft law establishes the necessary legal and institutional framework to prohibit in Romania the acquisition and use by public authorities and institutions, from the central and local level, of antivirus software products and services originating from the Russian Federation.

If there are such services already purchased and/or installed, they will be disconnected and/or uninstalled, with the support of the Ministry of Digitization, the Authority for Digitization of Romania, the National Directorate of Cyber ​​Security, the Service Romanian Intelligence, and Special Telecommunications Service.

"The measure was taken in the context in which specialists warn that the presence of Russian antivirus software represents a vulnerability to the cyber security of the Romanian authorities and institutions," according to the Government's statement, quoted by Agerpres.

According to the Government, the measure is temporary, in accordance with the rules provided by art. 53 of the Constitution, and produces effects for the entire duration of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine until the date of signing a peace treaty or a permanent armistice agreement that establishes the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chatree Bamrung/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination