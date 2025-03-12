Romania slams Kremlin's statements in favor of far-right politician Calin Georgescu

A country that failed to organize free elections over the past 20 years is not in a position to comment on democracy, the Romanian Foreign Ministry responded in a press release to statements made by the Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in defense of Romanian far-right politician Calin Georgescu and his ban on the presidential candidacy.

Peskov said that the ban on Calin Georgescu's candidacy in the presidential elections "calls into question the very legitimacy of the elections in Romania."

"This is a violation of all democratic norms in the center of Europe," said the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov at a briefing, according to Interfax. "Any elections that take place without him will be illegitimate," he added.

"Dmitri Peskov's statement is unacceptable but in line with the Russian Federation's systematic effort to manipulate and interfere with democratic processes in Romania," the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) responded.

"Russia has not had free elections for almost 20 years. An aggressor state cannot give lessons in democracy. In Russia, the opposition does not have access to legal institutions and processes. Opponents are executed a few meters from the Kremlin. Romania has already responded directly to foreign interference by sending home those who were in contact with a paramilitary group (of Nazi origin) associated with a candidate, who was trying to overthrow the democratic constitutional order in Romania," the MAE statement states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)