Romania close to getting EUR 771 mln RRF grant linked to land earmarked for green energy projects

Romania can still meet in time the milestone regarding the earmarking of degraded plots of land from the State Domains Agency (ADS) for the development of renewable energy projects, which has a EUR 771 million grant attached under the Recovery and Relaunch Scheme, the acting minister of agriculture, Tanczos Barna, assured on May 20, in a press conference. A draft law with this end was filed in parliament, he announced, after the government’s ordinance on the same matter was rejected.

The Ministry of Agriculture added that, in the meantime, ADS has begun auctioning off unproductive land for the installation of photovoltaic panels, wind power, and electricity storage capacity.

“Together with [former minister] Barbu, during whose mandate this emergency ordinance was drafted, we signed a bill that we submitted this week to Parliament, to the Senate. I hope that next week we will be able to pass the normative act through the Senate, after which it will reach the Chamber of Deputies and, upon approval, we will meet the milestone in due time. Meanwhile, the State Domain Agency has started auctioning off unproductive land for the installation of photovoltaic panels, wind power, and electricity storage capacities, in order to create those acceleration centres," minister Tanczos Barna explained, as quoted by Agerpres.

Milestone no. 509 in the RRF/PNRR refers to the creation of a legal framework for the use of state lands as acceleration zones for investments in renewable energy sources. According to the milestone, a law to introduce a framework for the use of state-owned land, administered by the State Lands Agency (ADS), as areas for accelerating investments in renewable energy sources, should be enacted.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)