Energy

Romania close to getting EUR 771 mln RRF grant linked to land earmarked for green energy projects

21 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania can still meet in time the milestone regarding the earmarking of degraded plots of land from the State Domains Agency (ADS) for the development of renewable energy projects, which has a EUR 771 million grant attached under the Recovery and Relaunch Scheme, the acting minister of agriculture, Tanczos Barna, assured on May 20, in a press conference. A draft law with this end was filed in parliament, he announced, after the government’s ordinance on the same matter was rejected.

The Ministry of Agriculture added that, in the meantime, ADS has begun auctioning off unproductive land for the installation of photovoltaic panels, wind power, and electricity storage capacity.

“Together with [former minister] Barbu, during whose mandate this emergency ordinance was drafted, we signed a bill that we submitted this week to Parliament, to the Senate. I hope that next week we will be able to pass the normative act through the Senate, after which it will reach the Chamber of Deputies and, upon approval, we will meet the milestone in due time.  Meanwhile, the State Domain Agency has started auctioning off unproductive land for the installation of photovoltaic panels, wind power, and electricity storage capacities, in order to create those acceleration centres," minister Tanczos Barna explained, as quoted by Agerpres.

Milestone no. 509 in the RRF/PNRR refers to the creation of a legal framework for the use of state lands as acceleration zones for investments in renewable energy sources. According to the milestone, a law to introduce a framework for the use of state-owned land, administered by the State Lands Agency (ADS), as areas for accelerating investments in renewable energy sources, should be enacted.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Energy

Romania close to getting EUR 771 mln RRF grant linked to land earmarked for green energy projects

21 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania can still meet in time the milestone regarding the earmarking of degraded plots of land from the State Domains Agency (ADS) for the development of renewable energy projects, which has a EUR 771 million grant attached under the Recovery and Relaunch Scheme, the acting minister of agriculture, Tanczos Barna, assured on May 20, in a press conference. A draft law with this end was filed in parliament, he announced, after the government’s ordinance on the same matter was rejected.

The Ministry of Agriculture added that, in the meantime, ADS has begun auctioning off unproductive land for the installation of photovoltaic panels, wind power, and electricity storage capacity.

“Together with [former minister] Barbu, during whose mandate this emergency ordinance was drafted, we signed a bill that we submitted this week to Parliament, to the Senate. I hope that next week we will be able to pass the normative act through the Senate, after which it will reach the Chamber of Deputies and, upon approval, we will meet the milestone in due time.  Meanwhile, the State Domain Agency has started auctioning off unproductive land for the installation of photovoltaic panels, wind power, and electricity storage capacities, in order to create those acceleration centres," minister Tanczos Barna explained, as quoted by Agerpres.

Milestone no. 509 in the RRF/PNRR refers to the creation of a legal framework for the use of state lands as acceleration zones for investments in renewable energy sources. According to the milestone, a law to introduce a framework for the use of state-owned land, administered by the State Lands Agency (ADS), as areas for accelerating investments in renewable energy sources, should be enacted.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 May 2026
Transport
BMW iX3 named best electric car in Romania for 2026, Renault 4 wins public vote
21 May 2026
Society
Five injured after elevator collapses at Romanian Transport Ministry headquarters in Bucharest
21 May 2026
CSR
Metallica donates funds to two charitable organizations in Bucharest
21 May 2026
Environment
Romania moves to protect landmark centuries-old trees through public national registry
21 May 2026
Energy
Romanian PM renews criticism of Nuclearelectrica’s NuScale SMR project
21 May 2026
Transport
Ford Craiova plant produces one millionth Puma SUV
21 May 2026
Defense
Social Democrats challenge bill on Romania’s EUR 17 bln SAFE financing scheme for defence sector
21 May 2026
Transport
Dacia remains Romania’s most valuable brand in 2026, Banca Transilvania climbs to second place