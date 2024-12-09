Romania reiterates support for territorial integrity of Syria after fall of Assad regime

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reiterated Romania's support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria after the rebels caused the fall of the Russia-backed Bashar al-Assad, ending years of civil war and five decades of rule.

Romania also noted the necessity of resuming the political process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and supports the efforts of the international community for peace and security in the region.

"The fall of the dictatorial regime in Damascus marks a historic moment and a turning point for the Syrian people, who have been subjected to suffering and oppression. Romania reiterates its support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria. It also expresses hope for a free, secure, and prosperous future for all Syrian citizens, in which the fundamental rights of all citizens, including those belonging to minorities, are respected," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane and left Damascus after rebels entered the city over the weekend. He received asylum in Moscow on “humanitarian grounds,” according to The Guardian.

The radical Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which leads a rebel coalition in Syria, announced the end of Bashar al-Assad's tyranny and a "free" Syria. The inhabitants of Damascus took to the streets to celebrate the fall of Assad's regime.

Syria’s civil war began after the Assad regime cracked down on peaceful pro-democracy Arab spring protests in 2011. Assad was saved by his Iranian and Russian allies from the advance of rebel forces backed by Qatar and Turkey in 2015, as well as the Lebanese group Hezbollah, forcing the opposition to withdraw to the north-west of the country.

Assad’s fall is a blow to Vladimir Putin. Russia’s involvement in Syria is its biggest Middle East foray since the Soviet collapse, and now it is struggling to evacuate its Hmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province and its naval facility at Tartous.

The latter is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, and Moscow has used Syria as a staging post to fly its military contractors in and out of Africa. Losing Tartous would be a serious blow to Russia's ability to project power in the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Africa, say Western military analysts cited by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they have taken new positions in the buffer zone between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

