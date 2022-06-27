Leisure

 

 

Tourism Ministry aims to attract tourists to Romania through influencer campaigns

28 June 2022
Romania’s Ministry of Tourism plans to organize online campaigns featuring well-known influencers in order to attract tourists. The campaigns will aim to make both foreign and Romanians tourists aware of Romania as an attractive destination on the international market and will feature ads for city breaks, food tourism, and recreation tourism.

“In the age of digital marketing, considering all the social networks, people who have a lot of followers play a huge role in influencing the purchasing decisions of those who follow them,” says the ministry’s proposal quoted by Profit.ro.

According to the proposal, influencer marketing will allow ads featuring Romania to reach the appropriate target audience more easily, giving shape to a superior brand image by using the trust that people award those they follow.

In terms of requirements, the ministry wants the posts made by influencers to be truthful and verifiable, painting Romania in a positive light in comparison to other destinations. The influencers, chosen by virtue of past collaborations in similar projects, will not be able to denigrate Romania as a tourist destination. They will also have to have a personal history free of media scandals.

Romania’s tourism is in dire need of more visitors. In 2019, close to 13 million tourists visited Romania, earning the country USD 4,2 billion. One year later, the figures dropped to just 5 million people and USD 1,6 billion due to the pandemic.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristian Dina | Dreamstime.com)

1

