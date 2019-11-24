Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 11/24/2019 - 12:16
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 3 mln Romanians vote in the country by 12:00 - live data
24 November 2019
Over 3 million Romanians have already voted in the country by 12:00 in the second round of the presidential elections, on Sunday, November 24.

The turnout reached 16.6% of the total number of registered voters, higher by one percentage point than at the same hour in the first round of the elections (15.6%), according to data from the Central Electoral Office (BEC).

The counties with the highest turnout rates were those in southern Romania: Teleorman and Ilfov (over 21%), Olt and Constanta (over 20%). The lowest turnout rates were recorded in central Romania, in Harghita and Covasna (under 8% both), where ethnic Hungarians represent the majority. Low turnout rates, of under 13%, were also recorded in northern Romania, in Satu Mare, Mures and Suceava counties.

In Bucharest, the turnout rate at 12:00 was 16.2%, slightly under the national average.

Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis, supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL), and former prime minister Viorica Dancila, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), are running in the second round of the presidential elections in Romania.

Live data about the turnout in the presidential elections are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /)

Comments
Normal
