Romania’s president: There’s no real reason to panic about coronavirus

President Klaus Iohannis reacted to the confirmation of the first coronavirus infection case in Romania with a call to calm, urging the population to follow the recommendations from the authorities.

“It is normal to treat with all seriousness the situation generated by the occurrence of coronavirus cases in Europe and the confirmation of a case in Romania, but there is no real cause for panic,” president Iohannis wrote in a Facebook message.

“Infection with this virus causes in most cases only mild symptoms, sore throat, cough and fever, as in any cold. Therefore, the natural behavior that each of us must now have is to strictly apply the recommendations of the authorities and to constantly get informed from credible and official sources. The responsible institutions have taken all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of this virus in our country and to limit its negative effects,” the message continues.

“Let's be supportive in discouraging any attempts to create the sensational at these times. The spread of alarmist news or even fake news can generate a panic epidemic, with harmful consequences for our fellow citizens,” the president also warned.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)