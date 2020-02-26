Romania announces first coronavirus infection case

The first case of coronavirus infection in Romania was officially confirmed on Wednesday evening, February 26, announced Horatiu Moldovan, a state secretary in the Health Ministry, for HotNews.ro.

The subject is a man from Gorj county, who came into contact with the Italian diagnosed with coronavirus who recently visited Romania. The 71-year old Italian visited Romania between February 18 and 22 and was diagnosed after he returned to Italy. He visited his wife’s family in Craiova and had several meetings in Craiova and Gorj county.

The man in Gorj infected with the coronavirus was quarantined and will be transported to the Matei Balș Institute in Bucharest, where he will be treated. He showed no symptoms of the infection.

Another person who may have been infected is isolated. The test results, in this case, are expected on Thursday, according to Digi24.ro.

Health minister Victor Costache confirmed the first Covid-19 infection case in Romania and said a full epidemiologic investigation will be carried out to determine if other people were in contact with the man in Gorj. He added that 33 other people have been tested and the results are expected in the next days.

Seven other members of the infected man's family have been tested but the results indicated they were not infected. However, they were placed under quarantine at home for at least 14 days, after which they will be tested again, according to the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)