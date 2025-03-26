Business

Romania wants to distribute EUR 2 bln of unused Resilience Facility money to SMEs

26 March 2025

Romania is holding negotiations with the European Commission for payment requests 3 and 4 under the national implementation of the Resilience Facility (PNRR), the second of which has to be filed in June, but also for the renegotiation of the PNRR structure with a view of re-allocating some EUR 2 billion from projects not likely to meet the 2026 deadline to “SME financing,” the minister of investments and European projects, Marcel Boloș said, according to Profit.ro.

Romania has 113 investment objectives under the PNRR and EUR 28.3 billion (loans and grants) allocated for these investment objectives. 

So far, payments of EUR 4 billion have been made, while the receipts from the two payment requests submitted, together with the necessary pre-financing, are at EUR 9.2 billion. 

By August 31, 2026, the investments undertaken through the PNRR must be completed. 

Payment request 3 remains problematic, and Romania is expected to receive an official letter from the EC in the coming days, with specifications on the amounts deferred (for targets not met yet) and the amounts to be disbursed.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

Romania is holding negotiations with the European Commission for payment requests 3 and 4 under the national implementation of the Resilience Facility (PNRR), the second of which has to be filed in June, but also for the renegotiation of the PNRR structure with a view of re-allocating some EUR 2 billion from projects not likely to meet the 2026 deadline to “SME financing,” the minister of investments and European projects, Marcel Boloș said, according to Profit.ro.

Romania has 113 investment objectives under the PNRR and EUR 28.3 billion (loans and grants) allocated for these investment objectives. 

So far, payments of EUR 4 billion have been made, while the receipts from the two payment requests submitted, together with the necessary pre-financing, are at EUR 9.2 billion. 

By August 31, 2026, the investments undertaken through the PNRR must be completed. 

Payment request 3 remains problematic, and Romania is expected to receive an official letter from the EC in the coming days, with specifications on the amounts deferred (for targets not met yet) and the amounts to be disbursed.

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

