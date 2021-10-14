Romania photo of the day: Pilgrims gather to celebrate Saint Parascheva in Iasi

Thousands of residents and pilgrims gathered in the Eastern Romania city of Iasi on October 14 to celebrate Saint Parascheva, the patron saint of the Moldova region. (Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Chirica)

Every year, around October 14, thousands of pilgrims from all over the country come to Iasi to celebrate one of Romania’s most beloved saints. They sometimes sit in line for one or two days to get to the saint relics to pray.

This year, the number of people who attended this celebration was lower due to the pandemic related restrictions. The organizers also allowed fewer people into the square in front of the metropolitan cathedral in Iasi and to allow distancing between the participants.

The day's events were also broadcast live on YouTube: