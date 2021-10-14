Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 19:26
Social

Romania photo of the day: Pilgrims gather to celebrate Saint Parascheva in Iasi

14 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Thousands of residents and pilgrims gathered in the Eastern Romania city of Iasi on October 14 to celebrate Saint Parascheva, the patron saint of the Moldova region. (Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Chirica)

Every year, around October 14, thousands of pilgrims from all over the country come to Iasi to celebrate one of Romania’s most beloved saints. They sometimes sit in line for one or two days to get to the saint relics to pray.

This year, the number of people who attended this celebration was lower due to the pandemic related restrictions. The organizers also allowed fewer people into the square in front of the metropolitan cathedral in Iasi and to allow distancing between the participants.

The day's events were also broadcast live on YouTube:

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 09:54
13 October 2021
Sports
Romania photo of the day: Bucharest’s National Arena ready to host biggest esports competition in the world
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 19:26
Social

Romania photo of the day: Pilgrims gather to celebrate Saint Parascheva in Iasi

14 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Thousands of residents and pilgrims gathered in the Eastern Romania city of Iasi on October 14 to celebrate Saint Parascheva, the patron saint of the Moldova region. (Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Chirica)

Every year, around October 14, thousands of pilgrims from all over the country come to Iasi to celebrate one of Romania’s most beloved saints. They sometimes sit in line for one or two days to get to the saint relics to pray.

This year, the number of people who attended this celebration was lower due to the pandemic related restrictions. The organizers also allowed fewer people into the square in front of the metropolitan cathedral in Iasi and to allow distancing between the participants.

The day's events were also broadcast live on YouTube:

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 09:54
13 October 2021
Sports
Romania photo of the day: Bucharest’s National Arena ready to host biggest esports competition in the world
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks