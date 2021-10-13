Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 09:54
Sports

Romania photo of the day: Bucharest’s National Arena ready to host biggest esports competition in the world

13 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The International Main Event kicked off at Bucharest’s National Arena on Tuesday, October 12 (Photo source: Dota 2 Facebook page). This is the biggest esports competition in the world in terms of viewership and prizes.

In the main event, the best DOTA 2 teams in the world face each other in knock-out matches aiming to win the competition’s trophy, known as the Aegis of Champions, and a cash prize of USD 18.2 million.

The International 10 has the biggest prize pool of any esports competition organized so far – over USD 40 million. It is also among the most viewed esports championships in the world, with a peak of almost 1.4 million viewers on the first day of the knock-out stage, according to echarts.com.

The video with the live action from Day 1 of the Main Event already has over 2 million views on YouTube.

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game in which two teams of five players battle to conquer the opponents’ base on the map. Each player in the two teams controls a powerful character known as hero.

This year’s event takes place without spectators because of the pandemic related restrictions in Romania. The competition ends on October 17.

The matches on Day 2 can be watched live here:

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:27
12 October 2021
Social
Romania photo of the day: Ambulances queuing to drop COVID-19 patients at the biggest hospital in Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 09:54
Sports

Romania photo of the day: Bucharest’s National Arena ready to host biggest esports competition in the world

13 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The International Main Event kicked off at Bucharest’s National Arena on Tuesday, October 12 (Photo source: Dota 2 Facebook page). This is the biggest esports competition in the world in terms of viewership and prizes.

In the main event, the best DOTA 2 teams in the world face each other in knock-out matches aiming to win the competition’s trophy, known as the Aegis of Champions, and a cash prize of USD 18.2 million.

The International 10 has the biggest prize pool of any esports competition organized so far – over USD 40 million. It is also among the most viewed esports championships in the world, with a peak of almost 1.4 million viewers on the first day of the knock-out stage, according to echarts.com.

The video with the live action from Day 1 of the Main Event already has over 2 million views on YouTube.

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game in which two teams of five players battle to conquer the opponents’ base on the map. Each player in the two teams controls a powerful character known as hero.

This year’s event takes place without spectators because of the pandemic related restrictions in Romania. The competition ends on October 17.

The matches on Day 2 can be watched live here:

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:27
12 October 2021
Social
Romania photo of the day: Ambulances queuing to drop COVID-19 patients at the biggest hospital in Bucharest
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks