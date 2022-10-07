Photo

Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Holbav Nature Reserve in autumn colors

07 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. This week, we put the focus on beautiful Romanian landscapes in autumn colors. 

This is the glorious autumn view from Holbav, a picturesque village in the commune of the same name in Brasov county, and part of the historical region of Bârsei Country. (Photo source - click on the number to get to the photo 76792217 © Janoka82 | Dreamstime.com)  

The forest is part of the Holbav Nature Reserve, situated on the Ghertalau hill, between Crucii Stream and Lupului Stream.

It is, according to infopensiuni.ro, a geological-paleontological nature reserve of scientific interest, which includes the territory of the former Holbav clay quarry and the old lead, coal, and silver mines.

In recent years, the nature reserve has attracted the interest of specialist faculties in the fields of geology, geography, environmental protection, and ecology, who are investigating the lithological sequence of about 250 m of the reserve's length and the elements of Jurrasic flora found here.

Holbav, says primariaholbav.ro is the place where you can observe traditions carefully preserved by the inhabitants of this beautiful commune and landscapes torn as if from a fairy tale.

If you want to experience the region’s natural beauty for yourself, one good place to stay is Casuta din Valea Iepii (The Little House in the Mare’s Valley). Situated in Holbav, 25 km from Brasov’s Council Square, the comfortable holiday home consists of 1 bedroom, a kitchenette with a dining area, and 1 bathroom, as well as a terrace and a garden complete with a fire pit to gather around and tell stories when the night falls.

maia@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Photo

Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Holbav Nature Reserve in autumn colors

07 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. This week, we put the focus on beautiful Romanian landscapes in autumn colors. 

This is the glorious autumn view from Holbav, a picturesque village in the commune of the same name in Brasov county, and part of the historical region of Bârsei Country. (Photo source - click on the number to get to the photo 76792217 © Janoka82 | Dreamstime.com)  

The forest is part of the Holbav Nature Reserve, situated on the Ghertalau hill, between Crucii Stream and Lupului Stream.

It is, according to infopensiuni.ro, a geological-paleontological nature reserve of scientific interest, which includes the territory of the former Holbav clay quarry and the old lead, coal, and silver mines.

In recent years, the nature reserve has attracted the interest of specialist faculties in the fields of geology, geography, environmental protection, and ecology, who are investigating the lithological sequence of about 250 m of the reserve's length and the elements of Jurrasic flora found here.

Holbav, says primariaholbav.ro is the place where you can observe traditions carefully preserved by the inhabitants of this beautiful commune and landscapes torn as if from a fairy tale.

If you want to experience the region’s natural beauty for yourself, one good place to stay is Casuta din Valea Iepii (The Little House in the Mare’s Valley). Situated in Holbav, 25 km from Brasov’s Council Square, the comfortable holiday home consists of 1 bedroom, a kitchenette with a dining area, and 1 bathroom, as well as a terrace and a garden complete with a fire pit to gather around and tell stories when the night falls.

maia@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future