Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Holbav Nature Reserve in autumn colors

The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. This week, we put the focus on beautiful Romanian landscapes in autumn colors.

This is the glorious autumn view from Holbav, a picturesque village in the commune of the same name in Brasov county, and part of the historical region of Bârsei Country. (Photo source - click on the number to get to the photo 76792217 © Janoka82 | Dreamstime.com)

The forest is part of the Holbav Nature Reserve, situated on the Ghertalau hill, between Crucii Stream and Lupului Stream.

It is, according to infopensiuni.ro, a geological-paleontological nature reserve of scientific interest, which includes the territory of the former Holbav clay quarry and the old lead, coal, and silver mines.

In recent years, the nature reserve has attracted the interest of specialist faculties in the fields of geology, geography, environmental protection, and ecology, who are investigating the lithological sequence of about 250 m of the reserve's length and the elements of Jurrasic flora found here.

Holbav, says primariaholbav.ro is the place where you can observe traditions carefully preserved by the inhabitants of this beautiful commune and landscapes torn as if from a fairy tale.

If you want to experience the region’s natural beauty for yourself, one good place to stay is Casuta din Valea Iepii (The Little House in the Mare’s Valley). Situated in Holbav, 25 km from Brasov’s Council Square, the comfortable holiday home consists of 1 bedroom, a kitchenette with a dining area, and 1 bathroom, as well as a terrace and a garden complete with a fire pit to gather around and tell stories when the night falls.

maia@romania-insider.com