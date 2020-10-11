Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
A Romanian mountain ranger has captured a rare phenomenon while hiking in the Bucegi Mountains: a Brocken spectre.
Also called Brocken bow or mountain spectre, the Brocken spectre is a magnified shadow of an observer cast upon clouds opposite the sun's direction. The figure's head is often surrounded by the halo-like rings of colored light forming a glory. This phenomenon can be observed when climbing on misty days.
(Photo source: Romsilva Facebook page / Photo by: Valentin Balan)